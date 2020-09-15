350,000 Iranians Recover from COVID-19: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 349,984 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 140 patients since Monday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 23,453.

She said 407,353 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,705 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 3,811 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,613,891 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.