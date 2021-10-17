27th Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives in Iran

The 27th consignment of coronavirus vaccines containing some 6 million doses has arrived in Iran and handed over to the health ministry.

The shipment has been provided through the good offices of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

“The order now in place with regards to the continuation of vaccine imports is the result of cooperation among relevant institutions together with effective monitoring and prudence by the first vice president, which saw the IRCS import 4 cargos containing a total of 24 million doses of vaccines over the past week,” said IRCS President Karim Hemmati.

“The IRCS has imported some 76 million 390 thousand doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine since May,” he said.

He noted 75% of the country’s population have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus so far.

“According to the health minister, the country’s senior officials have fortunately reached a consensus on the provision of vaccines and expansion of the inoculation drive,” he said.

“By continuing this trend, we can soon vaccinate the whole population,” Hemmati said.

He urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible as, according to the National Coronavirus Task Force, the sixth peak of the disease looms large.

Now that mobile vaccination teams are operating across the nation 24/7, he said, all citizens across the country have the chance to get vaccinated and weather the sixth coronavirus surge.

According to the health ministry, more than 48 thousand people have received their first COVID-19 dose so far, with over 23.7 million getting their second jab as well.