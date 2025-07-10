259 dengue fever cases detected in Iran; Aedes mosquito found in 8 provinces

According to the national communicable disease surveillance system, 255 cases were recorded in Chabahar, including 249 local transmissions and six cases linked to travel from Pakistan.

Additional cases were reported in Zahedan and Iranshahr, in Sistan and Baluchestan pdovince, involving individuals who had recently traveled to Chabahar.

In 2024, over 1,100 dengue cases were recorded nationwide, of which 922 were locally transmitted.

The dengue virus is spread by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Authorities have detected these mosquitoes in eight provinces, including Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Bushehr, Fars, Gilan, Mazandaran, Ardabil, and East Azarbaijan.

Health officials emphasize preventive measures such as using mosquito nets and eliminating stagnant water in plant trays, air cooler pans, and other containers where mosquitoes lay eggs.

Dengue symptoms include high fever, nausea, rash, joint pain, and in severe cases, abdominal pain and internal fluid accumulation.