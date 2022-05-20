‘17 Taliban members killed in ambush in northern Afghanistan’

In a tweet in the early hours of Friday, Sibghatullah Ahmadi said the ambush was carried out by forces of the Khinj base in the Choobak area of the Khinj district in Panjshir Province, northern Afghanistan.

He claimed there were no casualties among the NRF forces. The Taliban, however, have not yet made any comment on the report.

The Panjshir Valley is famed for being the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s, during their first stint in power.

Led by Ahmad Masoud son of the late legendary Afghan resistance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces put up resistance in Panjshir after the Taliban took over the country in mid-August 2021.

The Massoud-led National Resistance Front has repeatedly denounced the Taliban, calling it an “illegitimate government.”