12 Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid, one of deadliest in months

Five people were killed in the Jenin air raids on Tuesday while two were fatally shot by Israeli forces in Kafr Qud in the northern West Bank. One young man was also killed in Bethlehem, according to the health ministry.

Late on Monday, three men and one 14-year-old child were killed in the Tubas governorate in the northeast of the occupied territory, health officials have said.

Fatah, the Palestinian group that leads the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, condemned the Israeli attacks, saying that “the bloody Israeli assassination policy” would not stop the Palestinian people from defending “their national rights”.

It said in a statement that the attacks on Jenin and Tubas confirm “beyond any doubt that the extremist occupation government seeks systematic escalation, with official American approval, support and bias, to implement its plans aimed at liquidating the rights of our people and displacing them”.

Fatah called on the international community “to play its role in immediately stopping the war of extermination” against the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said Israeli forces rounded up 16 people in the West Bank in the past day.

The arrests took place in the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Tubas, Ramallah, Jenin, Nablus, Jericho and Qalqilya, it noted in its latest update.

This brings the total number of Israeli arrests in the West Bank since October 7 to 9,970, added the group.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, 615 Palestinians, including 144 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the outbreak of the war on Gaza.