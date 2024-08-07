Media WireMiddle East

12 Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid, one of deadliest in months

By IFP Media Wire

Israeli attacks, including air strikes on the Jenin refugee camp, have killed at least 12 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank in one of the deadliest days in the territory in recent months, the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced.

Five people were killed in the Jenin air raids on Tuesday while two were fatally shot by Israeli forces in Kafr Qud in the northern West Bank. One young man was also killed in Bethlehem, according to the health ministry.

Late on Monday, three men and one 14-year-old child were killed in the Tubas governorate in the northeast of the occupied territory, health officials have said.

Fatah, the Palestinian group that leads the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, condemned the Israeli attacks, saying that “the bloody Israeli assassination policy” would not stop the Palestinian people from defending “their national rights”.

It said in a statement that the attacks on Jenin and Tubas confirm “beyond any doubt that the extremist occupation government seeks systematic escalation, with official American approval, support and bias, to implement its plans aimed at liquidating the rights of our people and displacing them”.

Fatah called on the international community “to play its role in immediately stopping the war of extermination” against the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said Israeli forces rounded up 16 people in the West Bank in the past day.

The arrests took place in the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Tubas, Ramallah, Jenin, Nablus, Jericho and Qalqilya, it noted in its latest update.

This brings the total number of Israeli arrests in the West Bank since October 7 to 9,970, added the group.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, 615 Palestinians, including 144 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the outbreak of the war on Gaza.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks