119 killed by Covid in a single day in Iran

The daily Covid death toll in Iran has become three-digit again after it fell below 100 for several days in a row.

The health Ministry announced on Tuesday 119 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic started to 129,830.

Meantime, 4,253 new infections have been logged since Monday including 801 hospitalizations.

Since the Covid outbreak began in Iran, 6,117,4456 people have contracted the disease. Of that figure, 5,883,470 people recovered from the Coronavirus.

The number of Covid vaccine doses administered to Iranians has crossed the 105 million mark.

The number of cities marked red zones in Iran has fallen to zero. Red zones are areas facing the highest risk from the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 22 cities across Iran are orange, 207 yellow and 219 blue with the latter showing the lowest level of risk.

Authorities say Covid has abated in most of Iran but people should remain careful because another wave of the pandemic is still a possibility given the emergence of the new strain of the virus known as Omnicron.