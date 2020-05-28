113,000 Iranian Patients Recover from COVID-19, Released from Hospital

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 112,988 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday 63 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 7,627.

He also confirmed 2,258 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the totall number of cases to 143,849.

The spokesman said 2,543 patients are currently in severe condition of the disease.

So far, 876,492 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, according to Jahanpour.