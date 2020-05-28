113,000 Iranian Patients Recover from COVID-19, Released from Hospital

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
COVID-19 in Iran: Daily Death Toll Less than 100 for 1st Time in 30 Days

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 112,988 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday 63 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 7,627.

He also confirmed 2,258 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the totall number of cases to 143,849.

The spokesman said 2,543 patients are currently in severe condition of the disease.
So far, 876,492 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, according to Jahanpour.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

20 − seven =