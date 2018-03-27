Iran, Turkmenistan Sign 13 MoUs to Strengthen Bonds of Friendship

The MoUs were signed by high-level delegatesfrom the two sides in a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkmen counterpart GurbangulyBerdimuhamedow in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat on Tuesday.

The agreements cover collaboration in various fields, including political, cultural, trade, industrial, agricultural, sports and academic.

Speaking in the meeting, Rouhani said he was pleased to announce the two sides hold “very constructive and valuable” talks and made “good decisions” in line with the interests of the two nations.

The Iranian president said the volume of bilateral trade is not satisfactory, hence the two gas-rich countries will work to exploit capacities for energy cooperation.

“Thanks to their location, Iran and Turkmenistan could act as gateways for high seas and Central Asia and facilitate transit of goods in the region,” Rouhani said, adding the two governments have also decided to work to remove obstacles to closer transit collaboration.

“With transit-related problems solved, the ground will be prepared for closer cooperation between the two countries and their private sectors,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani said the two sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

“We talked about fighting terrorism, ways of promoting stability in the region and humanitarian efforts. Overall, valuable agreements were signed that could further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Brotherly Atmosphere

The Turkmen president said the Tuesday talks were held in a “brotherly atmosphere”, expressing hope the agreements signed will provide the two nations with significant benefits.

“Strengthening Iran-Turkmenistan friendship is of high importance for us,” he said.

A joint statement by the two countries said they are determined to boost ties in all spheres.

The statement said Rouhani has invited his Turkmen counterpart to pay a visit to Tehran, which has been accepted by Berdimuhamedow.

Rouhani started a two-day visit to the Central Asian country on Tuesday.

The presidentwas on the first leg of a tour of neighboring countries that will also take him to Azerbaijan.