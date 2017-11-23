Iran, Russia to Jointly Produce Medicines

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the first World Conference on Fight against Tuberculosis in Moscow attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as health ministers and delegations from about 100 countries across the world.

From Iran, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi took part in the conference as the Iranian health minister was busy visiting the quake-hit regions in western Iran, a Farsi report by ISNA said.

On the sidelines of the World Conference on Fight against Tuberculosis, the Iranian official held talks with a number of Russian health officials and explored ways to expand ties in health fields by launching a joint project to produce medicines.

Raeisi described as positive the agreement made between the two sides and said Iran and Russia seek to realize common goals including exchanging knowledge, launching joint research projects and expanding cooperation between scientific centres from two sides in medicine production projects.

He called tuberculosis one of the most dangerous infectious and contagious diseases in the world and said the average number of the disease in the world stands at 142 in every 100,000 people and this number in Iran is 16 in every 1000 people.

During the conference, the participants also discussed each country’s commitment to fight against tuberculosis to eradicate the disease by 2035. They also called for global cooperation in diagnosing and early treating of the disease.