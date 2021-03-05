Zarif Says to Present Iran’s Constructive Plan of Action on JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he will soon present Iran’s “constructive concrete plan of action” regarding the 2015 nuclear deal through proper diplomatic channels.

“As Iran’s foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action—through proper diplomatic channels,” Zarif tweeted on Friday.

He made the remarks after Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council, told the Financial Times that Tehran is prepared to negotiate with the US on the JCPOA if they send a clear signal that the anti-Iran sanctions will be lifted in a year.

In his Friday tweet, Zarif downplayed Rezaei’s comments and said, “Iranian polity is vibrant and officials express diverse opinions, but those opinions should NOT be confused with state policy.”