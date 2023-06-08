Thursday, June 8, 2023
Ex-FM Zarif denies bid to run in Iran’s upcoming elections amid controversy

By IFP Editorial Staff
Javad Zarif

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rejects claims that he will seek to run in the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections, after the veteran diplomat raised controversy with his remarks on foreign policy issues during his terms.

“Neither in the past, nor in the present, nor in the future do I intend to participate in elections directly, by proxy or indirectly,” said Zarif in reaction to the claims, adding that he is even ready to give guarantees on paper.

Zarif has found himself in hot water over his fiery comments about the challenges he grappled with during his previous terms in office.

During a newly-released Club House interview, Zarif defended his foreign policy concessions that led to the finalization of the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers.

The ex-foreign minister, known as being close to the Reformists, criticized the Principlist camp for trying to run the country based on “dreams” instead of abilities.

The Principlists severely hit back at him, describing his way of thinking as dangerous for the country.

Many also speculated that Zarif’s remarks were a prelude to a Reformist election campaign ahead of the parliamentary vote early next year, and that he tried to win votes either for himself or allies.

