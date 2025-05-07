Ancient Zahhak Castle stands as timeless sentinel in northwestern Iran

With origins dating back over 2,000 years, the fortress is believed to have been constructed during the Parthian and Sasanian eras.

Built with distinctive red brickwork, Zahhak Castle sits majestically among the Surmeli Mountains, flanked by the Qaranqoo and Shurchai rivers. Its strategic position and architectural design suggest it once served both defensive and religious purposes.

According to some researchers, the castle may have functioned as a sanctuary dedicated to Anahita, the ancient Persian goddess of water and fertility.

The site spans approximately 10 kilometers in length and 2 kilometers in width, making it one of the more expansive archaeological remains in the region.

One of its most prominent surviving features is a well-preserved chahartaqi, a domed structure commonly found in Zoroastrian architecture.

Spring, especially the months of April and May, is considered the best time to visit Zahhak Castle, when the surrounding nature is in full bloom and the weather is ideal for exploration.