Saturday, April 30, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle East

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader warns against normalization with Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abdul Malik al-Houthi
Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi has warned regional Arab states, which are normalizing ties with Israel, that they will soon regret their decision to establish ties with the regime.

Those who are seeking an alliance with the Israeli enemy are betraying obvious principles, Ansarullah Movement leader stated in a speech marking International Quds Day on Friday.

He demanded that Israel stop acting against al-Quds, warning that if the city faces an existential threat there will be an all-out war in the region, in which the Israeli regime and the states that are compromising with it, will undoubtedly suffer and lose.

“The issue of Quds is the first issue of the Yemeni people, and we here in Sana’a tell the Palestinian people that they have never left you alone, and the issue of the liberation of Palestine is our main issue,” Houthi added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks