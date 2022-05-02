Yemen Supreme Political Council: No progress in implementing ceasefire

Al-Mashat said it’s the eight Eid al-Fitr which sees the Yemeni people suffering under the Saudi-led war and siege.

He added that the aggressors have committed numerous criminal acts against the Yemeni people, which have led to increased transportation costs, rising food and medicine prices, and numerous other adverse consequences.

The Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council also stressed that the aggressors will prevent any action that would lead to the success of the ceasefire announced by the United Nations and facilitate the entry of fuel-carrying ships to the ports of Al-Hudaydah and the resumption of flights from Sana’a Airport.

“Half of the ceasefire is over, but no progress has been made in its most important clauses and the reduction of the great suffering of the Yemeni people. Despite all the concessions we have made to prove our desire for peace, this goodwill has been met with rebellion, evasion, irresponsibility, and the non-accountability of the aggressor countries and those behind them,” he explained.

He also said that the aggressor countries and their mercenaries have seized Yemen’s oil and gas resources and looted more than 129 million barrels of Yemeni oil adding that the estimated value of the looted oil is more than 7 billion dollars, and this is in addition to the looting of other resources that are the right of the Yemeni people.

He emphasized Yemen’s commitment to the ceasefire and the desire for peace adding that the armed forces are fully vigilant and prepared for new developments.

The UN-brokered two-month truce came into effect on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Saudi Arabia launched its war on Yemen in March 2015 in a bid to reinstate former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, a close Saudi ally, and push Ansarullah forces out of key areas of Yemen but it has failed to meet the goals of its onslaught.

It has created a humanitarian catastrophe leaving hundreds of thousands of people dead and injured.