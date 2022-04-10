Yemen: Saudis, allies violated truce 1,647 times

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news channel quoted the Yemeni Army as saying the attacks by the Saudi-led forces killed a number of Yemeni military forces and civilians.

It added the attacks involved airstrikes by warplanes and Apache choppers, missile strikes, shelling and mopping-up operations using all kinds of live ammunition.

The Saudi-led coalition declared last week that it would cease its operations in Yemen. But observers have independently verified truce violations by the coalition in several provinces across Yemen.

The Saudis and their allies called ceasefire after the Yemeni forces launched missile and drone strikes deep inside the Saudi and the UAE territories. The targets hit included key oil installations, especially those belonging to Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco.

The Saudis and their allies waged a war on Yemen in March 2015. The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, mostly civilians.

The UN has called Yemen the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world as the conflict has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine