Yemen’s Houthis warn US-UK aerial assaults ‘won’t remain unanswered’

Speaking on Sunday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the aggressor countries conducted 48 air raids on the Yemeni provinces of Sana’a, Hudaydah, Sa’ada, al-Bayda, Ta’izz and Lahij.

“Such attacks will not deter the Yemeni forces and nation from keeping up their support for Palestinians in the face of the Zionists’ occupation and crimes,” he added.

“The raids by the aggressors will not go unanswered.”

Late on Saturday, the US and UK carried out fresh strikes on Yemen from air and surface platforms, including fighter jets, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that the aerial assaults had targeted “multiple underground storage facilities, command and control, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars, and helicopters”.

It also alleged that the strikes are intended to “degrade” Yemen’s capabilities to conduct naval pro-Palestine operations.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also said Sunday that the UK and US carried out strikes on Houthi military targets after “repeated warnings” to the group.

“The UK and the US have carried out further strikes on Houthi military targets,” Cameron said in a statement posted on X, adding: “We have issued repeated warnings to the Houthis.”

“Their reckless actions are putting innocent lives at risk, threatening the freedom of navigation and destabilising the region,” Cameron continued.

“The Houthi attacks must stop,” he wrote.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the occupying regime.

The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the aggression that has so far killed at least 27,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 66,500 others.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, Yemeni forces have targeted ships going to and from ports in the occupied territories, or whose owners are linked to Israel, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea.

In response to the pro-Palestine maritime campaign, the US and its allies have bombed Yemen in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

The illegal attacks prompted Yemen to declare American and British vessels as legitimate targets for its armed forces.