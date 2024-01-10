Yemen Houthis say targeted US naval vessel in Red Sea

“The naval forces, the missile force, and the drone force of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a joint military operation with a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones, targeting an American ship that was providing support to the Zionist entity,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operation was in response to the “malicious attack” on Houthi ships by US forces last Sunday, and Saree stressed the Houthis will respond to all hostile threats against them.

Last week, US Navy helicopters attacked four boats belonging to the Yemeni Naval Forces, sinking three of them and killing at least 10 Yemeni servicemen.

“The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from navigating in the Arab and Red Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” he added.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone attacks against vessels heading to Israeli ports in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has been under an unrelenting genocidal war by the Israeli regime for more than two months now.

More than 23,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed during the war, which the regime launched on October 7 following an operation by Gaza’s resistance movements, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

The Yemeni forces have vowed to keep up their strikes until the regime stops the war and lifts a concomitant siege that it has been imposing on Gaza.

In reaction, the United States has announced formation of an American-led naval coalition of Washington’s allies aimed at heading off the Yemeni attacks.