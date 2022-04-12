Yemen Ansarullah leader: Saudis hit impasse, face defeat

“The patience of the people of Yemen has pushed the aggressors into an impasse and a defeat, which is known to the world and everyone is talking about it. They couldn’t achieve their objectives and suffered numerous defeats and our people achieved victories,” Houthi said.

He made the comments on the 10th day of the holy month of Ramadan. He said patience is the key factor in Ramadan’s fasting and this “is a key weapon against the enemy”.

“The aim of the enemy’s blockade on Yemen is weakening the nation and forcing them into surrender and desperation. When the enemy sees the reaction of a well-aware nation and their determination, seriousness and responsibility, it will be disappointed and … this will force it into submission,” he said.

His remarks come amid a two-month UN-brokered ceasefire, agreed for the Ramadan. The Saudi-led coalition has repeatedly violated the truce