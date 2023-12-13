Yemen advises vessels not to travel towards Palestinian territoriesv

Houthi added on Wednesday that all ships passing Yemen should keep their radios turned on and quickly respond to Houthi attempts at communication.

He also advised ships not to falsify “their identity” or raise flags different from the country belonging to the cargo ship owner.

On Tuesday, Yemeni Armed Forces claim responsibility for a missile strike on a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea as it was heading towards an Israeli port.

Speaking at a press briefing broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated the strike on the oil tanker Strinda was a “victory” for the Palestinians getting killed in an Israeli “massacre”.

Saree added that Yemeni forces targeted the ship near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait with “an appropriate naval cruise missile”.

According to Saree, over the past two days, Yemeni Armed Forces have blocked passage of several Israel-bound ships.

Saree warned that the Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target any ship that “violates the terms of our previous statements.”

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 18,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza since. Another 50,000 individuals have been wounded as well.

On December 4, the Yemeni army targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea as they were attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reports revealed that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.

