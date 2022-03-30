Yemen: 8th year of war to be full of surprises for Saudi-led aggressors

In an interview with Yemen’s al-Masirah Television Channel, Mahdi al-Mashat said the Sana’a government is pursuing the rights of the Yemeni nation and all the measures it has taken so far lies within the same framework.

“If the enemy fails to listen to the voice of wisdom and logic, the eighth year of the aggression will be full of surprises,” he said. “All options are on the table.”

The US-backed coalition war, led by Riyadh, entered its eighth year on March 26.

As the Yemeni people were marking the gloomy occasion, the Armed Forces shocked Riyadh by launching a large-scale retaliatory raid against an Aramco oil storage and shipment facility in Jiddah inside Saudi Arabia.

Mashat pointed to an invitation by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for talks at the regional union’s headquarters in Riyadh, making clear that the Houthi movement stands ready for negotiations in a “neutral” country, but it will not join a so-called “peace” process in the Saudi capital.

“We seek serious efforts toward achieving a comprehensive solution. What has been staged in Riyadh is far from the framework of peace. If there is a serious process, we stand ready to join,” he added.

His comments follow an announcement by the Saudi-led coalition calling a truce in Yemen. Al-Mayadeen news channel quoted Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for Saudi-led coalition as saying the truce will be effective from 6 am local time on Wednesday.