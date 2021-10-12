Worshippers Critically Wounded in Afghan Terror Attack to Be Treated in Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

A number of those critically wounded in a recent explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern city of Kunduz are being transferred to Iran for treatment.

At the request of the officials of Afghanistan’s Islamic government, some of the people who suffered severe wounds in the blast and could not be treated in Kunduz are being taken to Iran to undergo treatment at one of Iran’s well-equipped hospitals, reported Tasnim News Agency.

A suicide bomber of the ISIS terrorist group set off an explosion at Shiites’ mosque in Kunduz last Friday, killing upwards of 100 worshippers and wounding many more.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here