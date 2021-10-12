Worshippers Critically Wounded in Afghan Terror Attack to Be Treated in Iran

A number of those critically wounded in a recent explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern city of Kunduz are being transferred to Iran for treatment.

At the request of the officials of Afghanistan’s Islamic government, some of the people who suffered severe wounds in the blast and could not be treated in Kunduz are being taken to Iran to undergo treatment at one of Iran’s well-equipped hospitals, reported Tasnim News Agency.

A suicide bomber of the ISIS terrorist group set off an explosion at Shiites’ mosque in Kunduz last Friday, killing upwards of 100 worshippers and wounding many more.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.