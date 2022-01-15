Saturday, January 15, 2022
World Cup qualifiers played by Iran open to spectators

Soccer fans in Iran can now go to stadiums to watch World Cup qualifiers played by Iran’s National Team.

The authorization came after Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Yough asked the National Coronavirus Task Force to allow spectators to be present during games by Iran’s national soccer squad.

However, there is a cap on the number of spectators allowed to get in while health protocols must be observed all along.

The Ministry of Sports and Yough is tasked with ensuring that health instructions are observed inside stadiums.

It has been some two years that soccer games have been held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

Now, the virus has been well controlled in Iran due to the nationwide vaccination drive.

