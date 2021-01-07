World Concerned by Trump’s ‘Unchecked Authority’ to Start Nuke War: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the US president’s “unchecked authority” to start a nuclear war is a global concern.

“A rogue president who sought vengeance against his OWN people has been doing much worse to our people—and others—in the past 4 years,” Zarif said in a Thursday tweet.

“What’s disturbing is that the same man has the UNCHECKED authority to start a nuclear war; a security concern for the entire int’l community,” he added.In his controversial four-year term in office, Trump pulled Washington out of several international agreements, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) and the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty with Russia.

By leaving the agreements, he stopped the US commitment to underway regimes that are aimed at reducing the threat of nuclear weapons to the world.