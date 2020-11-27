Will Iran Respond to Its Scientist’s Killing Before Biden’s Inauguration?

The timing of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is significant, as it coincides with the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the United States.

At a time when it would be naïve to expect the United States’ number-one man (Trump) to act wisely, there are expectations that the next US president (Biden) would show more tolerance towards Iran in return for Iran showing tolerance (or as Iran’s Leader called it ‘heroic flexibility’) toward the US.

Under such circumstances, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seek to block any paths conducive to tolerance. The extremist Israeli regime has clearly announced a policy of blocking the diplomatic channel between Iran and the United States.

The Iranian parliament speaker said in his Friday message on the assassination of Fakhrizadeh that “the path to tolerance is now closed.” But is that limited to the few remaining months in office of the Rouhani administration?

Still the obstacle created by the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has not been removed. And now, double-obstacles have emerged on the diplomatic path to resolving disputes between Iran and the US (or in better words, Iran and the West). And the obstacles of the 1953 Iranian coup and the 1979 Iran hostage crisis (in which the US Embassy in Tehran was captured by Iranian students and its staff members were held hostage for 444 days) are history.

Will Iran’s strategic patience foil the dark scheme engineered by Netanyahu, bin Salman and Pompeo?

The two months ahead will be determining ones for the future of Iran, the region and the world!

*‌ By Mahmoud Askarieh, the president and editor-in-chief of the Iran Front Page