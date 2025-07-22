War against Iran ‘not over’: Israel’s army chief

“Iran and its axis remain in our sights. The campaign against Iran is not over,” Zamir said during a military assessment meeting, as cited by an army statement.

He also stated that the war in the Gaza Strip “is one of the most complex the IDF (army) has ever known.”

“We are paying a heavy price in combat,” he said. “We will continue operating to achieve our objectives: the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas,” Zamir added.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating numerous high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, an action which constitutes a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories, as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest US military base in West Asia.

On June 24, through successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, Iran managed to halt the illegal assault.