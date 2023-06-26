Wagner boss remains under FSB investigation despite Kremlin promise: Report

The investigation into the criminal case involving Prigozhin and his alleged involvement in organizing an armed mutiny is still active, the source confirmed.

“The criminal case against Prigozhin did not stop. The investigation continues,” the source said about the Wagner founder, according to TASS.

On Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists a deal had been reached with Prigozhin and the charges against him for calling for “an armed rebellion” would be dropped, without providing a time frame.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also claimed Saturday that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped. With Prigozhin’s Wagner forces just hours away from reaching Moscow, Lukashenko stated he had brokered an agreement with Prigozhin, allowing him to go to Belarus and not face charges.

However, neither Prigozhin nor his press service have confirmed a deal. Prigozhin has not been seen in public since his departure from Rostov-on-Don Saturday night.