Visiting Patients at Iran Hospitals Banned amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Iran’s Health Ministry says people will not be allowed to visit their patients at hospitals across the country until further notice in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The measure was declared on Saturday, February 29, 2020, by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.
According to the latest announcement by the Ministry, 43 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.
593 people have also been infected by the virus, while 123 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.