Velayati: No ‘major difference of opinion’ between Tehran, Moscow on South Caucasus

Ali Akbar Velayati told Russia’s Sputnik news network that today’s world is founded on regional cooperation rather than an “international status”, which is ideal for many of us.

Velayati added that any violation of the borders of a country by another country will lead to tensions and war and this, in turn, will lead to the presence of the likes of the US and Israel that always seek to create chaos.

He also said that NATO traces any bullets fired anywhere in the world so that the alliance can intervene there at the US’s will and outside the framework of the international norms.

The advisor to the leader of the Islamic revolution also described mutual cooperation as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as “valuable” and “strategic”.

He said Iran, Russia and China do trade with each other without reliance on the US dollar and this is a very good progress to make sure they are not entangled by the dollar and the will of the US.