Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Velayati: No ‘major difference of opinion’ between Tehran, Moscow on South Caucasus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Akbar Velayati

The foreign policy advisor to the leader of Iran’s Islamic revolution has reiterated that Tehran and Moscow enjoy good and strategic relations, adding that the two sides have no “major difference of opinion” on the situation in South Caucasus.

Ali Akbar Velayati told Russia’s Sputnik news network that today’s world is founded on regional cooperation rather than an “international status”, which is ideal for many of us.

Velayati added that any violation of the borders of a country by another country will lead to tensions and war and this, in turn, will lead to the presence of the likes of the US and Israel that always seek to create chaos.

He also said that NATO traces any bullets fired anywhere in the world so that the alliance can intervene there at the US’s will and outside the framework of the international norms.

The advisor to the leader of the Islamic revolution also described mutual cooperation as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as “valuable” and “strategic”.

He said Iran, Russia and China do trade with each other without reliance on the US dollar and this is a very good progress to make sure they are not entangled by the dollar and the will of the US.

