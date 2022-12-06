‘Value of Iran’s sales of oil products reached $6bn in eight months’

In an interview with state TV, Hamidreza Hajibabaei said Iran succeeded in exporting $6 billion worth of oil products in the first eight months of the current Persian calendar year, which will end on March 20, 2023.

This is while the country used to import the same products previously, he added.

The figure is expected to reach $9 billion by the year end, but “I personally think it would hit $10 billion,” he added.

Hajibabaei criticized exports of crude oil, saying the Iranian administration must double its efforts to blunt the impact of sanctions and facilitate the entry of the private sector into the field of oil and refinery sector with the goal of decreasing crude sales and increasing exports of oil products instead.