Tuesday, December 6, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEnergy

‘Value of Iran’s sales of oil products reached $6bn in eight months’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Oil
FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

The head of the Iranian Parliament’s Program and Budget Commission says the value of Iran’s exports of oil products reached 6 billion dollars over the past eight months, despite the draconian US sanctions in place against the country’s energy sector.

In an interview with state TV, Hamidreza Hajibabaei said Iran succeeded in exporting $6 billion worth of oil products in the first eight months of the current Persian calendar year, which will end on March 20, 2023.

This is while the country used to import the same products previously, he added.
The figure is expected to reach $9 billion by the year end, but “I personally think it would hit $10 billion,” he added.

Hajibabaei criticized exports of crude oil, saying the Iranian administration must double its efforts to blunt the impact of sanctions and facilitate the entry of the private sector into the field of oil and refinery sector with the goal of decreasing crude sales and increasing exports of oil products instead.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks