Uzbek tech firms welcome Iran’s scientific capabilities; cooperation to continue in the form of joint projects

In time with a visit by Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and his accompanying delegation to Uzbekistan, some 40 Iranian creative and knowledge-based companies found the opportunity to hold face-to-face meetings with their Uzbek counterparts to further their technological interactions and exchanges.

These companies, which are mainly active in the fields of agriculture, health, animal husbandry and biotechnology, are attempting to introduce their technological capabilities to Uzbek companies, investors and businessmen during the expert meetings while trying to persuade the Uzbek sides to purchase their services and products.

This will help expand Iran’s science and technology markets in Uzbekistan.

The meetings with Iranian knowledge-based and creative companies have been welcomed by some 200 Uzbek technology firms, businessmen and investors and the Uzbek sides are taking part in different sessions with the Iranian companies with the aim of expanding scientific and technological exchanges.

Meanwhile, during the two-day visit by the Iranian delegation, three memoranda of understanding were signed for joint cooperation between Iranian creative and knowledge-based companies and Uzbek technology firms in the presence of Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Uzbek Minister of Innovative Development Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov to open a new chapter of cooperation and new projects between Iranian and Uzbek companies.

Also on the agenda of the Iranian delegation is holding expert meetings to introduce Uzbekistan’s regulations and law to Iranian companies in the area of registration and other steps related to creative and knowledge-based companies, active in the fields of health and agriculture, as well as training workshops on trade with Uzbekistan.