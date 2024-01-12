US, UK carried out 73 strikes across Yemen, at least 5 killed: Houthi Spokesman

“The American and British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go unanswered and unpunished,” he said.

“The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and at sea in defense of Yemen, its sovereignty and independence,” he added.

The group spokesperson said in a statement on his official X account the US and UK’s bombing of Houthi military targets in Yemen will not deter the group from waging attacks on Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Mohammad Abdulsalam added that nothing could justify the US and UK’s “treacherous aggression”.

Early on Friday, US and British forces launched air, ship and submarine strikes against targets across Yemen.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Strikes on Yemen came after Yemeni forces targeted several Israeli-owned and -bound shipping in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, where more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli onslaught since early October.