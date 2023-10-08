US says “too early” to say if Iran directly involved in Israel attack

It is “too early to say whether the state of Iran was directly involved,” the official stated, adding, “We’re going to be looking at them very closely.”

The official added that there is absolutely no question that Hamas is funded, equipped and armed by Iran, and emphasized that the US will continue to take actions to hold Tehran accountable.

“Hamas is a terrorist group. Full stop,” the official said.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has blasted Iran for coordinating the attack by Hamas, calling on the international community to support Israel in condemning the armed group and Tehran.

“Today we saw the true face of Hamas,” Herzog wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“A terrorist army whose only goal is the cold-blooded murder of innocent men, women and children.”

He said Israel would take all measures necessary to eliminate this “clear and immediate danger” to Israeli citizens.

Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the biggest to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against Israel in years, began early morning on Saturday. It has featured heavy rocket barrages and surprise attacks by resistance fighters against Israeli army and settlers in the occupied territories. So far, around 350 Israelis have killed as a result of the military operation and thousands of others have been injured, hundreds of them critically.