US to Face Consequences of Soleimani Assassination: Iran President

President Rouhani made the remarks during a visit to the house of General Soleimani, where he expressed condolences to the family of the deceased commander who was assassinated in an American drone strike in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday.

“The Americans did not realize what a grave mistake they have made. They will suffer the consequences of such criminal measure not only today, but also throughout the years to come,” the president said in the meeting.

“This crime committed by the US will go down in history as one of their unforgettable crimes against the Iranian nation,” President Rouhani added, stressing that the United States has become a pariah among the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

Paying tribute to General Soleimani for his tireless efforts to ensure security in the region, as in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan, President Rouhani said the revered figure was not only a military commander and a coordinator of major operations, but was also a talented and matchless politician and strategist.

General Soleimani who devoted his life to protecting the oppressed nations and the security of regional countries was martyred by the “biggest terrorist in history”, the Iranian president said.

President Rouhani finally emphasized that Iran reserves the right to take revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani, saying the retaliation will be met when the “dirty hands of the US” are kept off the region forever.