“U.S. talks have sparked positive sentiment in Iran’s society”

Pourmohammadi, talking to IRNA, noted that “recent developments, particularly over the past two months, have emerged amid shifting regional and international dynamics. Diplomatic engagement with neighboring countries—and beyond—as well as the opening of dialogue with the United States, have sparked a sense of optimism among the public.”

He emphasized that the entire governing structure, including the state, executive, judiciary, and other institutions, is actively prioritizing public welfare, stability, and problem-solving. “This approach not only fosters hope but also facilitates conditions for broader improvement,” he said.

Pourmohammadi stressed that the Islamic Republic is working to harness current momentum to advance national interests, adding that the trend is already yielding tangible economic and geopolitical outcomes.

“Increased social capital and public optimism are among the key benefits we are witnessing,” he added, describing these developments as indicators of a growing sense of national confidence and constructive engagement.