‘US Seeking to Breathe New Life into Riots, Tension in Iran’

“We consider their support [for rioters] as interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and as part of their hostile policies and the “maximum pressure” the US officials pursue,” Mousavi said in a press conference on Monday.

“The anti-Iran claims they make regarding human rights, free access to the Internet, social media, and messaging apps are clearly far from the realities we see,” he added.

“We believe these remarks and interventions are not out of good will and friendship with the Iranian nation. They are seeking to breathe new life into the tensions and riots, and fuel the tensions inside the country.”

“That’s part of their past strategy – namely pressure from within and pressure against Iranian people, ordinary Iranian people,” Mousavi said.

They seek to pressurize ordinary people and force them to put the government under pressure, so that they [enemies] would achieve their goals at the regional and international level.” He went on to say.