US says expects retaliation from Yemen’s Houthis after strikes

While the US is still assessing the damage, officials believe the strikes had “good effect” against Houthi infrastructure in Yemen that has been used to attack shipping in the region, Kirby claimed.

The US government is now watching “very, very closely” for any potential retaliatory strike by the Houthis, Kirby said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday. He added the administration hopes the Houthis will rethink their aggressive activity in the region.

“Nobody wants to conflict with the Houthis. We’re not looking for a conflict with Yemen here. We’re trying to get these attacks to stop.”

Last week, the US and UK launched a military operation in the Red Sea in response to the actions of the Yemen-based Houthi group. The Houthis have pledged solidarity with Palestinians amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Houthis have vowed not to stop attacking merchant vessels until Israel ends its ongoing war with Hamas, which erupted on October 7. More than 50 countries have since been affected in 27 Houthi attacks on ships, according to the White House.

Following the US-UK strikes, the Houthis announced that Washington and London interests are “legitimate targets” for the Yemeni fighters.