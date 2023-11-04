Saturday, November 4, 2023
US responsible for attack on Gaza refugee center: Hamas

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Palestinian movement Hamas has assigned responsibility for the deadly strike on a refugee facility in the Gaza Strip also to the United States and President Joe Biden, which provides assistance to Israel.

On Friday, Palestinian news agency reported that Israel had struck a school that sheltered thousands of displaced persons registered at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, adding that the attack killed dozens of people.

“The horrible massacre at Osama Bin Zaid UNRWA School that sheltered hundreds of displaced people,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We assign the responsibility to the US administration and President Biden himself for the series of massacres after his open support, which emboldened Israel and gave it the green light to commit genocide against our population,” the statement added.

Over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attack, according to Palestinian officials. On Friday, media reported that the Biden administration asked Israel to explain a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that left 400 hundred dead or injured.

