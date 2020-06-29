US Push for Economic Collapse of Iran Has Gone Nowhere: VP

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri says the US government’s attempts at economic collapse of Iran have ended in failure with the resistance shown by the great Iranian nation.

In a Monday meeting with members of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Jahangiri said the US government had plans for economic collapse of Iran through harsh and targeted sanctions, but the plot has ended in total failure.

“By the grace of God and with resistance from the great Iranian nation and the determination of all officials and the private sector, the American objective resulted in failure,” the vice president added.

While the outbreak of coronavirus has dealt a heavy blow to the world’s major and large economies, the pandemic, coupled with the sanctions, has harmed Iran’s economy as well, Jahangiri noted, saying the Iranian economy has been able to withstand the pressures and is going to overcome the problems.

“What is important is that all of us would try to help the country get through such difficult stage with success,” he noted.

The vice president also praised the Iranian private sector, exporters and importers for serving the country’s economy, saying the administration is doing its utmost to support and empower the private sector.

In remarks in May, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country’s success in tackling the coronavirus epidemic and dealing with the “virus of US sanctions” shows that Americans will never be able to bring the Iranian nation to its knees and will have to remain in despair over their wrong approaches.