Iran says no message sent to U.S. for resumption of talks

Mohajerani stressed that Iran has never rejected talks in principle, but insists they must be conducted with respect and on an equal footing.

Speaking in response to a question about negotiations with the United States, she said that if Iran were not interested in dialogue, it would not have initiated a diplomatic path before the 12-day war.

Mohajerani noted that Iran will continue to pursue its positions openly and discreetly where necessary, but emphasized that the Islamic Republic has not sent any message to the other side.

At the same time, she said Iran is a nation that believes in dialogue, provided it is dignified, honorable, and free from imposed conditions.

According to the spokesperson, the other side cannot present a pre-written agreement and then call for talks, as this contradicts the very meaning of dialogue.

She stressed that negotiations will only take place when Iran’s position is respected and the dignity of the Iranian people is preserved.

Asked whether Iran would engage in direct talks if conditions were met, she said the form of dialogue is secondary to its substance.

She explained that the main problem is that the other side seeks to start discussions based on a predetermined text, which is incompatible with genuine negotiations.

She added that the only viable path to dialogue with Iran is through mutual respect and recognition of the dignity of the Iranian people.