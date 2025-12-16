Iranian spokesperson: US bombed negotiation table

If Iran were not seeking dialogue, it would not have initiated the negotiation path before the 12-day war, Mohajerani stated in response to a question regarding negotiations with the US.

Saying Iran has not sent any message to the other party, she added the Iranian nation seeks dialogue and will cooperate on the condition that the dialogue is honorable and without dictation.

Iran will negotiate on an equal footing and under conditions that preserve the dignity of the Iranian people, she continued.

Earlier on December 2, 2025, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that if the American side shows its readiness for a fair and balanced agreement based on mutual interests, Iran will definitely consider the issue.

Araghchi reiterated that the door to negotiations and mediations is always open and this possibility exists at any time, provided that the rules are followed.

He said that the first principle of diplomacy and negotiation is that two parties come to the negotiating table with the real intention of a fair and equal exchange, adding that but if the goal of one of the parties is to impose its demands, such negotiations will not take place and will be fruitless.

He pointed out that the main cause of the problem in Iran-US relations, which is preventing the start of negotiations at the moment, is the US approach based on imposing its demands and excessive demands, saying that unfortunately, Iran has seen this behavior many times in its interactions with the US.