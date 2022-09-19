US military base in Syria under rocket attacks

Al-Watan daily reported the attack on Sunday, identifying the target as the US’s outpost in the al-Omar Oilfield in the eastern Syrian Province of Dayr al-Zawr. The paper added the incident saw multiple rockets being fired against the facility.

Columns of smoke and fire began to billow from the base following the attack, the newspaper said, adding that American copters were seen loitering over the outpost in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Reporting from the area, a correspondent with the Russian Sputnik news agency’s Arabic service described the rocket fire as “the most intense” attack to ever target the facility.

The rockets struck sensitive spots across the outpost, the reporter stated, noting that several massive explosions had rung out throughout the installation during the incident.

The US forces have been actively involved in Syria under the guise of fighting the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh.

Washington has extended the troops’ presence in Syria since 2017, although, the Arab country and its allies defeated the terror outfit that year.

Numerous reports and regional officials have, meanwhile, pointed to the US’s role in transferring Daesh’s elements throughout the region and even airlifting supplies to the group.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh’s remnants.

Damascus, however, maintains that the deployment is aimed at plundering the country’s rich oil and mineral resources, and says it reserves the right to expel the American troops through appropriate means.