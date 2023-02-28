US says did not send message to Iran over JCPOA talks

“Only Iranian officials can speak to why they continue to tell these lies. Iranian officials can repeat their line as often as they want, but it doesn’t change the underlying facts,” Price told reporters on Monday.

“A revival of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] has not been on the agenda for months. We have not conveyed any message to the contrary,” he added.

Amirabdollahian told al-Alam TV channel that the US has announced its readiness for taking steps toward an agreement on the Iran nuclear deal. He stated that the message was relayed to him through his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Iranian officials have time and again noted that Tehran is ready for a deal aimed at reviving the JCPOA and removing sanctions, stressing that the US, which withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reinstated sanctions, should abandon its excessive demands.

Iran has also announced that it has done its part of the deal and the ball is now in the US court to make a political decision.