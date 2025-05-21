US intelligence suggests Israel preparing attack on Iranian nuclear sites: CNN

Such a move would mark a “brazen break” from President Donald Trump’s diplomatic push, US officials told CNN.

While no final decision has been made by Israeli leaders, “intercepted Israeli communications and observations of Israeli military movements” suggest an imminent strike, CNN reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the intelligence.

One person familiar with the intelligence said “the chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months.”

“And the prospect of a Trump-negotiated US-Iran deal that doesn’t remove all of Iran’s uranium makes the chance of a strike more likely,” the source told CNN.

The US has observed military activity in Israel, including the movement of air munitions and the completion of an air exercise, CNN reported, citing two of the sources.

However, a source familiar with the Trump administration’s thinking stated that Washington is unlikely to support an Israeli operation against Iranian nuclear sites unless provoked by Tehran.

Trump had previously warned that Iran would face “something bad” if it did not quickly accept a US proposal regarding its nuclear program.

Iranian officials have denied receiving any such written proposal, either directly or indirectly.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that he does not believe the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington will lead to “any meaningful outcome.”