US House moving to make Iran sanctions permanent

Reps. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., and Susie Lee, D-Nev., alongside committee chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, are the muscle behind the Solidifying Iran Sanctions Act (SISA) that is heading to a full vote on the House floor.

The bill would make permanent the 1996 economic sanctions against Iran.

The measure passed out of committee unanimously by voice vote and will be headed to the full House floor for a vote.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even issuing religious edicts against the atom bomb and other weapons of mass destruction.

Iranian officials have blasted the Western states for their double-standard policies on terrorism, and said that thousands of Iranians have fallen victim to terrorist acts.

Tehran says Washington does not seem to have the necessary political will for continuing the negotiations in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), urging the United States to drop its addiction to sanctions.