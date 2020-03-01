US Has No Legal Position to Sign Afghan Peace Deal: Iran

In a statement on Sunday, March 1, 2020, the Iranian Foreign Ministry highlighted its standpoint on peace in Afghanistan as well as an agreement reached by the US and the Taliban in that regard.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes lasting peace will be established in Afghanistan only through inter-Afghan talks attended by the country’s political groups, including the Taliban, while taking into account the consideration of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries,” read the statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any development that would contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan, and backs any Afghan-led efforts in that regard,” it added.

The statement also lashed out at the presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes the presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan is illegal and is one of the key contributors to war and insecurity in the country,” read the statement.

“The pullout of these forces is a prelude to achieving peace and security in Afghanistan, and any move that sets the stage for the withdrawal of these troops will contribute to [the establishment of] peace in that country,” the statement added.

In an apparent reference to a so-called peace deal inked between Washington and the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, the statement lambasted Washington’s attempts to maintain its military presence in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran regards the United States’ moves as an effort to legitimize the presence of its troops in Afghanistan, and is opposed to such moves,” read part of the statement.

“The US has no legal position to sign a peace deal or to decide the future situation of Afghanistan,” it noted.

“We believe the United Nations enjoys good potential to facilitate inter-Afghan negotiations as well as to monitor and guarantee the implementation of the agreements reached,” read the statement.

“While respecting the territorial sovereignty and integrity of Afghanistan, and in line with its national security strategy, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to offer any help to establish peace, stability and security in Afghanistan,” it added.

“We hope a government will take office in Afghanistan that will establish cordial and brotherly relations with its neighbours and will be able to uproot terrorism,” read the statement.