US Given An Unforgettable Lesson, Iran’s Defense Minister Says

Hours after Iranian missile strikes on US military bases in Iraq, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the Iranian Armed Forces have given the US an unforgettable lesson.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday morning, the defense minister said the widespread support that people of Iran and Iraq showed for the late commander thwarted the American plots for creating regional discord.

Hatami also noted that the overnight missile attack on US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Iraq’s Anbar province was carried out with homegrown short-range missiles.

“For the first time in the history (after) the Second World War, a major American base was targeted, for which they themselves said they had paid a heavy cost,” the minister added.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the IRGC targeted two US airbases in Iraq, including the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in western Iraq, in retaliation for the US assassination of General Soleimani, who was martyred in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.