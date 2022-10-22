US says prefers diplomacy on Iran nuclear deal but no JCPOA revival for now

Blinken maintained that the US has an abiding interest in Iran’s nuclear program returning to the constraints imposed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said the US continues “to believe that diplomacy is the best way to do that.”

“But in this moment, there’s no prospect for an agreement again, because Iran continues to inject extraneous issues into the conversations that we’ve had. And the European Union, our partners, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, are all in the same place when it comes to that,” the top diplomat added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman however stressed that the only problem is the contradiction between the US’s words and action.

He noted that the US on the one hand sends messages in which they express their views about ways of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, and on the other hand its behavior and statements fail to complement the process of talks.

Kanaani stated that the way has been paved technically for the revival of the JCPOA and the return of all parties to their obligations under the accord.

The spokesperson underscored whenever Washington desires, all sides can return to the deal. Kanaani however underlined that Iran will not wait for the agreement to be revived and will pursue its own foreign policy agenda.