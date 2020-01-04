US Asks 16 Countries to Convince Iran Not to Retaliate

A senior Iranian general reveals the US has asked 16 countries since Friday to convince Iran not to avenge the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani.
“Following the assassination of General Soleimani, Americans asked 16 countries to convince Iranians not to do anything, or if they do, they just assassinate a US leader,” said Brigadier General Amir Pourdastan.
“There is no doubt that General Soleimani’s demise will not remain unanswered, and we will severely respond to the US move,” he added.