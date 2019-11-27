‘US Ambushing Iran like Hungry Wolf Looking for Prey’

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said on Wednesday among Washington’s tactics is to use fifth column elements and infiltrators to deal a blow to Iran.

“As of the beginning of this year, America’s sabre-rattling began to increase, and John Bolton spoke of a military attack and dispatching aircraft carriers to the Persian Gulf,” said General Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“The issue of economic pressure on the [Iranian] people and the spectre of war prompted some [Iranian] officials to stress the need for talks. The Supreme Leader also said he was dismayed at authorities’ inaction in the face of back-to-back economic blows dealt to us by the enemy,” added the general.

“With the Supreme Leader’s firm decision, resistance became a cornerstone of the Establishment’s fundamental policy, and we saw that the enemy was cornered in recent months with hands up,” he said.

He noted the United States’ talk of military action against Iran was “hollow and worthless.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched upon the recent unrest in the country where rioters seized the opportunity to cause chaos. The top general praised people for remaining vigilant and prudently neutralizing the “sedition.”

“When the Americans say all options are on the table, that means they would use all their potential and facilities to bear animosity towards, and deal a blow to Iran,” he said.

The top general underlined that the United States is turning to “soft war” to harm Iran, saying the enemy left no ploy unused to deal blows to Iran on political and economic fronts.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top general said Iran is among the top countries in the region in the domain of defense, adding the military relies on domestically-developed technologies to build equipment.

He said the IRGC took heed of the advice by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who stressed the importance of high-precision missiles.

The top commander said the precision of Iran’s missiles became evident when Iran hit ISIS terrorists at a home in Iraq.

He said it would be wrong to rely on enemy to solve problems in the country, and it would be a mirage to think the US can resolve Iran’s economic problems.

The senior general also said the military option and threat of war are no longer effective, and that Iran is now well aware of Washington true intention, i.e., seeking to create insecurity in the country.