UNWTO Publishes Book with 14 Stories on Iran Tourism

After a call for travelogues by the Iranian Ministry of Tourism’s Marketing and Promotion Office, 14 stories and narratives on Iran’s tourism were recently selected and submitted to the World Tourism Organisation.

The UNWTO has now published all the stories in a book dedicated to Iran’s tourism industry, and is to distribute it among all its member states.

At present, a limited number of the book has been printed in English, and more is going to be published. Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Tourism plans to unveil the book in coming days.

The book can be sent to embassies and international societies as it includes simple narratives about each of the travellers who have encouraged a development in the industry.